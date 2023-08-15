Sunderland are still in negotiations with several trialists who have trained and played for the club during pre-season.

Former Chelsea winger Silko Thomas, 19, and 18-year-old defender Bobby Bjork, a Blackpool academy graduate, both played for the Black Cats’ under-21s side in a friendly against Huddersfield last week, yet weren’t involved in Monday’s 2-0 win over Norwich in Premier League 2.

Swedish midfielder Gideon Granstrom, 18, has also been on trial at Sunderland over the summer.

When asked about trialists after the win over Norwich, Sunderland U21s assistant coach John Hewitson told the Echo: “I think at the moment the club is still in negotiations with agents.

“I know the boys are talented, our recruitment staff have brought them in, but there’s other clubs as well.

“We’re just trying to see where the land lies, if our offers are suitable for them. Hopefully it is.

“They are not with us at this moment in time, with some of them they have been to other clubs, come to us and then wanted to have a look at other places before making their final decision.

“I think the good thing was they wanted to come to us because they see the pathway and the real opportunity to get into the first team, because we are a club that tries to push the youth which is excellent.”