Sunderland look set to sign Chelsea striker Mason Burstow on loan ahead of Friday’s 11pm deadline.

The Black Cats have been looking to revamp their forward line, with Ross Stewart set to join Championship rivals Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland are also closing in on the signing of long-term target Nazariy Rusyn from Ukrainian club Zorya Luhansk, while they were keen to add another forward to their ranks.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burstow is said to be at Sunderland’s training ground finalising a move to Wearside, despite reported interest from AC Milan this summer.

The 20-year-old made 16 League One appearances on loan at Charlton during the 2021/22 season, while he predominantly played for Chelsea’s under-21s side last term.

Burstow came off the bench during Chelsea’s Premier League fixtures against West Ham and Luton this season, while he started The Blues’ 2-1 Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon.