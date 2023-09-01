News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland closing in on double striker deal after Chelsea loan move ahead of transfer deadline

Sunderland are expected to make multiple signings on transfer deadline day ahead of the 11pm cut-off point.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 1st Sep 2023
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 15:15 BST

Sunderland look set to sign Chelsea striker Mason Burstow on loan ahead of Friday’s 11pm deadline.

The Black Cats have been looking to revamp their forward line, with Ross Stewart set to join Championship rivals Southampton.

Sunderland are also closing in on the signing of long-term target Nazariy Rusyn from Ukrainian club Zorya Luhansk, while they were keen to add another forward to their ranks.

Burstow is said to be at Sunderland’s training ground finalising a move to Wearside, despite reported interest from AC Milan this summer.

The 20-year-old made 16 League One appearances on loan at Charlton during the 2021/22 season, while he predominantly played for Chelsea’s under-21s side last term.

Burstow came off the bench during Chelsea’s Premier League fixtures against West Ham and Luton this season, while he started The Blues’ 2-1 Carabao Cup win over AFC Wimbledon.

Sunderland are also looking to strengthen their central midfield options before the end of the transfer window.

