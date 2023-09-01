Sunderland interested in European midfielder as Cats look to to add more experience before transfer deadline
Sunderland are looking to strengthen their central midfield options before Friday’s 11pm transfer deadline.
Sunderland are in negotiations to sign Fenerbahce midfielder Miguel Crespo - according to reports in Turkey.
The Black Cats are looking to strengthen their central midfield options ahead of Friday’s 11pm deadline, with FC Lorient midfielder Adil Aouchiche also said to be on their radar.
According to Turkish outlet Fotospor, Sunderland have made contact with Fenerbahce stating they are interested in French midfielder Crespo.
An initial loan deal has reportedly been suggested, with a view to a permanent deal.
Crespo, 26, made 23 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig last season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.
Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has previously spoken about adding a more experienced midfield option to the Black Cats’ squad.
"The midfield area is quite light if you think that there’s Dan Neil, Pierre Ekwah, and then Jobe (Bellingham) - after that you are into Chris Rigg, who is a 16-year-old boy,” said Mowbray last month.
"It’s an area that maybe we should be looking at," he added.
"I think the reality is that we have to get the front end of the pitch sorted out first but we are mindful that we are a bit light in there.
"If Dan or Pierre were to pick up an injury, it suddenly starts to look really thin in that area of the pitch.
"We could drop Jobe in there but he is a 17-year-old boy. That seems daft because at some stage if you make a substitution you’ll have a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old playing central midfield in the Championship which is not ideal.
"It’s an area that potentially we might look for a more experienced footballer to help the area out. Dan is 21, Pierre is 21 - it’s not as if they are 26 or 27 and have 300 appearances under their belts."
Sunderland have also been linked with a shock move to try and re-sign PSG midfielder Edouard Michut.
The 21-year-old midfielder made 28 appearances during a loan spell at the Stadium of Light last season, yet the deal wasn’t made permanent.
It was decided Sunderland wouldn’t trigger their option to buy Michut for a fee reported to be in the region of €2.5 million.