Burnley have completed the signing of Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa - after seeing multiple bids rejected for Sunderland’s Jack Clarke.

Ramsey has become the Clarets’ 13th signing since their promotion to the Premier League last season, signing a five-year deal at Turf Moor for a fee reportedly in excess of £12million.

The 20-year-old spent time on loan at Norwich and Middlesbrough in the Championship last season, where he played as a winger and in a central attacking midfield position.

Burnley have been keen to strengthen their wide options this summer, while their pursuit of Clarke has been well documented.

The 22-year-old scored nine goals and provided 13 assists for Sunderland in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign, following a permanent move to the Stadium of Light from Tottenham a year ago.

It’s understood Clarke remains settled at Sunderland, after starting the side’s opening three league games this season, while Burnley’s latest offer, believed to be in the region of £13million, was well below the Black Cats’ valuation with three years left on the player’s contract.

The Clarets have brought in former Southampton wideman Nathan Readmond on a free transfer this summer, while spending a seven-figure fee to Espanyol for 18-year-old winger Luca Koleosho and signing wide player Jacob Bruun Larsen on loan.

French Under-20 international Wilson Odobert, 18, has also moved to Turf Moor from French side Troyes for a significant fee and is another player who predominantly plays on the flank.

It remains to be seen if Ramsey’s arrival completely ends Burnley’s interest in Clarke, as the Premier League club were also interested in re-signing Nathan Tella from Southampton, following his impressive loan spell at Turf Moor last season.