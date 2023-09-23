Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland defender Zak Johnson has signed for National League side Hartlepool on a one-month loan deal.

The 18-year-old defender did travel with Tony Mowbray’s first-team squad for their pre-season US tour this summer, before making his first senior Black Cats start during this season’s Carabao Cup match against Crewe.

Johnson was a regular starter for Sunderland’s under-21s side last season and is still eligible to play for the young Black Cats as part of his loan deal.

When discussing Johnson’s loan move, Sunderland’s academy manager, Robin Nichols told the club’s website: “This move provides Zak with an excellent opportunity to further his development.

“It has been a really positive few seasons for him and he can use that momentum to take to Hartlepool. The National League is an excellent standard of football and Zak now has the challenge of working his way into a side sitting towards the top of the division.

“We look forward to monitoring his progress.”

Johnson has been at Sunderland since the age of eight and signed a three-year contract with the club earlier this month.

After putting pen to paper, Johnson said: “I am delighted to extend my stay here at Sunderland. This is my home, and it has been for over 10 years now.

“I’d like to thank all my teammates and all the coaches that have helped me develop into the player I am today.

“There is a still a long way to go, but I know this is the right place for me to continue my development.”