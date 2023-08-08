Sunderland 1 Crewe 1: Highlights as Cats are knocked out of Carabao Cup on penalties despite Chris Rigg goal
How it played out as Sunderland were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Crewe on penalties.
Sunderland were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after they were beaten on penalties by League Two side Crewe - and fans have been reacting on social media.
The match finished 1-1 in normal time before the visitors won 5-3 on penalties, with Pierre Ekwah the only player to miss his spot kick.
Crewe took the lead when centre-back Luke Offord headed the ball home from an in-swining corner on the stroke of half-time.
Sunderland responded by bringing on debutant Bradley Dack, Pierre Ekwah and Jack Clarke in the second half, with Chris Rigg scoring an equaliser in the 64th minute.
The Black Cats couldn’t force a winner, though, before they were beaten on spot kicks.
- Sunderland XI: Bishop, Johnson (Crompton, 45), Batth, Triantis, Huggins, Rigg, Neil (Ekwah, 45) , Ba (Clarke, 60), Pritchard, Taylor (Dack, 45), Bennette (Bellingham, 69)
- Subs: Patterson, Crompton, O’Nien, Ekwah, Bellingham, Spellman, Roberts, Clarke, Dack
- Crewe XI: Davies, Cooney, Williams, Offord, Baker-Richardson (Nevitt, 69), Tracey (Lunt, 59), Tabiner, O’Riordan, Holicek (Demetriou, 90+3), Powell (Adebisi, 59), Billington (Long, 59)
- Subs: Booth, Lunt, Demetriou, Long, Thomas, Griffiths, Nevitt, Adebisi, Woodcock
Sunderland are out of the Carabao Cup
Cooney scores
Crewe win 5-3 on penalties.
Triantis scores
4-3 Crewe
Tabiner scores
4-2 Crewe
Ekwah shot saved!
3-2 Crewe. It was low and Davies saved it
Adebisi scores
3-2 Crewe
Pritchard scores!
2-2
Long scores
2-1 Crewe