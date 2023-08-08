Sunderland were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after they were beaten on penalties by League Two side Crewe - and fans have been reacting on social media.

The match finished 1-1 in normal time before the visitors won 5-3 on penalties, with Pierre Ekwah the only player to miss his spot kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crewe took the lead when centre-back Luke Offord headed the ball home from an in-swining corner on the stroke of half-time.

Sunderland responded by bringing on debutant Bradley Dack, Pierre Ekwah and Jack Clarke in the second half, with Chris Rigg scoring an equaliser in the 64th minute.