Sunderland 1 Crewe 1: Highlights as Cats are knocked out of Carabao Cup on penalties despite Chris Rigg goal

How it played out as Sunderland were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Crewe on penalties.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 23:21 BST

Sunderland were knocked out of the Carabao Cup after they were beaten on penalties by League Two side Crewe - and fans have been reacting on social media.

The match finished 1-1 in normal time before the visitors won 5-3 on penalties, with Pierre Ekwah the only player to miss his spot kick.

Crewe took the lead when centre-back Luke Offord headed the ball home from an in-swining corner on the stroke of half-time.

Sunderland responded by bringing on debutant Bradley Dack, Pierre Ekwah and Jack Clarke in the second half, with Chris Rigg scoring an equaliser in the 64th minute.

The Black Cats couldn’t force a winner, though, before they were beaten on spot kicks.

RECAP: Sunderland 1 (Rigg, 64) Crewe 1 (Offord, 45+1) - Crewe win 5-3 on penalties

Key Events

  • Sunderland XI: Bishop, Johnson (Crompton, 45), Batth, Triantis, Huggins, Rigg, Neil (Ekwah, 45) , Ba (Clarke, 60), Pritchard, Taylor (Dack, 45), Bennette (Bellingham, 69)
  • Subs: Patterson, Crompton, O’Nien, Ekwah, Bellingham, Spellman, Roberts, Clarke, Dack
  • Crewe XI: Davies, Cooney, Williams, Offord, Baker-Richardson (Nevitt, 69), Tracey (Lunt, 59), Tabiner, O’Riordan, Holicek (Demetriou, 90+3), Powell (Adebisi, 59), Billington (Long, 59)
  • Subs: Booth, Lunt, Demetriou, Long, Thomas, Griffiths, Nevitt, Adebisi, Woodcock
23:21 BST

Reaction from Mowbray

22:00 BST

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

21:57 BST

Sunderland are out of the Carabao Cup

21:56 BST

Cooney scores

Crewe win 5-3 on penalties.

21:55 BST

Triantis scores

4-3 Crewe

21:54 BST

Tabiner scores

4-2 Crewe

21:53 BST

Ekwah shot saved!

3-2 Crewe. It was low and Davies saved it

21:53 BST

Adebisi scores

3-2 Crewe

21:51 BST

Pritchard scores!

2-2

21:51 BST

Long scores

2-1 Crewe

