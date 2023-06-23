Amad is said to prefer a return to Sunderland if Manchester United decide to loan him out again this summer.

The 20-year-old is set to be part of United’s pre-season tour of America next month, following an impressive loan spell on Wearside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amad scored 14 goals in 42 appearances for Sunderland as Tony Mowbray’s side reached the Championship play-offs, with the forward becoming a popular figure at the Stadium of Light.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, United and manager Erik ten Hag will make a final decision on Amad’s future in the next few weeks.

Romano goes on to say: ‘In case Manchester United decide to loan Amad out, the player’s preference would be Sunderland again.”

Dutch champions Feyenoord have also shown interest in the player, who has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad