Manchester United forward Amad enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Sunderland during the 2022/23 season - but what are the chances of him returning to Wearside?

The 20-year-old has two years left on his contract at Old Trafford after signing for United from Italian club Atalanta in January 2021.

To find out more, we caught up with Steven Railston from Manchester Evening News to ask about Amad’s situation:

How is Amad viewed at United following his loan spell at Sunderland?

SR: “The club thought they were signing a young player with vast potential when splashing £37million to sign him. His failed loan to Rangers did slightly dampen enthusiasm among fans, but to his credit, he’s enjoyed an excellent season with Sunderland.

“United are delighted with his loan spell in the North East and Tony Mowbray has been perfect for his development. There was a belief at the club that he just needed a run of games to prove himself and he’s now achieved that in the Championship.”

Have there been any indications he could sign a new deal at United?

SR: “Although Amad officially has two years remaining on his United contract, there is an option for another year (this clause is used with most players at Old Trafford), so there’s no need to enter talks over new terms at this stage.”

Do you think he’ll get a chance in pre-season?

SR: “He’ll certainly get a chance to impress Erik ten Hag in pre-season. After his summer break, he’ll report to Carrington to join up with the first-team squad and he’ll be assessed in friendlies in Oslo, Edinburgh and the club’s tour of North America.

“Whether Amad is given a role in the first-team squad next season remains to be seen. Antony is the first-choice winger, but there isn’t much depth away from the Brazilian and it’s possible Amad could deputise for him on that side.

“Amad has shown enough for Sunderland to suggest he can fight for a place ahead of Anthony Elanga and Facundo Pellistri, who could both leave.”

Would United consider another loan deal?

SR: “The decision on his future will ultimately be made by Ten Hag. He might want to keep Amad around the first team, with the club looking to compete in four competitions, but another loan might be deemed best for his development.

“Sunderland would have been at the front of the queue if they had been promoted. It seems a Premier League loan is the logical next step for the player, although that doesn’t mean Sunderland have no chance of signing him on loan again.

“United carefully consider loan offers and it’s understood any potential suitor must pitch their plan and give assurances. Sunderland have already been great for Amad and that will bode well in any discussions.”

Has there been much talk of interest from other clubs?

SR: “Feyenoord were set to sign Amad in the summer of 2021, but he sustained an injury which scuppered the deal and they’re interested in signing him on loan again. There hasn’t been much other talk as of yet.