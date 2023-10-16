Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Football agent Andriy Kirichenko says new Sunderland signing Nazariy Rusyn has the qualities to be successful in England following his delayed transfer to Wearside.

The 24-year-old forward completed his move to Sunderland on transfer deadline day, with Black Cats sporting director Kristjaan Speakman describing the deal as a ‘complex process.’

Rusyn has made four Championship appearances for Sunderland off the bench and admitted he’s struggled with the language barrier since moving to England. The forward has been having English lessons since his move, while under-21s player Timur Tuterov has helped his compatriot communicate with teammates and coaches.

Speaking to Football Transfer about Rusyn’s move to Sunderland Kirichenko said: “We have good relations with the club because we previously transferred the Ukrainian forward Timur Tuterov there from Kolos with his agent Vadym Shabli. The negotiation process began. Together with Shabli we were able to arrange this transfer. The process dragged on because the parties could not come to a compromise that would satisfy both clubs. Through negotiations we managed to agree on everything, everyone was satisfied. A long time clubs bargained for the player’s value. This was the main hitch.

Rusyn was called up to Ukraine’s national team squad for this month’s European qualifying matches but didn’t feature in a 2-0 win over North Macedonia. Still, Kirichenko believes the player has the potential to play in the Premier League.