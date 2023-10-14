Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nazariy Rusyn admits the language barrier at Sunderland has been a problem following his deadline-day move to Wearside.

The 24-year-old joined the Black Cats from Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk in September and has made four Championship appearances off the bench, while also playing once for the club’s under-21s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rusyn has been having English lessons since signing for Sunderland, while under-21s player Timur Tuterov has been helping the forward communicate with teammates and coaches. Still, it has been challenging for the forward.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ll say this – it’s like another planet,” Rusyn told Tribuna when discussing life at Sunderland. “It’s hard for me because I don’t know the language - this is the main problem. Communication is very important for football players. It’s difficult, but that’s okay, I’m getting used to it little by little. Now the family will move and it will be easier. I need time, I understand that I’m not in a hurry, I try to listen to the coach, do what he wants and just get used to it.”

Rusyn has been impressed by the standard of the Championship, after previously playing in the Ukrainian Super League.

“High level,” he said when asked about England’s second tier. “Very good championship, high pace and the players work very well with the ball, all the guys are very technical. This is a great experience for me. I am very glad that I moved to a team where I can play and develop.