News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Over half of Scotland’s popular beaches ‘blighted’ with raw sewage
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m

Sunderland name Nazariy Rusyn, Adil Aouchiche and several first-team players in under-21s side to face Derby

Sunderland U21s face Derby U21s in Premier League 2 at Eppleton CW - with new signing Nazariy Rusyn set to start.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 25th Sep 2023, 18:16 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland have named a strong under-21s side to face Derby in Premier League 2, with several first-team players set to start for the young Black Cats.

Nazariy Rusyn, 24, has been named in the Sunderland team at Eppleton CW after receiving his visa last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Ukrainian striker came off the bench against Cardiff on Sunday to make his senior debut following his deadline-day move from Zorya Luhansk.

Adil Aouchiche and Hemir also came off the bench against The Bluebirds and will also start for the under-21s side, along with defenders Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis.

Most Popular

Graeme Murty’s side came from five goals down to draw with Manchester United in their last league game and have taken five points from their first four fixtures this season.

Sunderland U21s XI to face Derby: Young, Crompton, Seelt, Triantis, Taylor, Burke, Rigg, Aouchiche, Hemir, Rusyn

Subs: Cameron, Bainbridge, Chiabi, Jones, Gardiner

Related topics:Premier League 2