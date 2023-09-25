Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have named a strong under-21s side to face Derby in Premier League 2, with several first-team players set to start for the young Black Cats.

Nazariy Rusyn, 24, has been named in the Sunderland team at Eppleton CW after receiving his visa last week.

The Ukrainian striker came off the bench against Cardiff on Sunday to make his senior debut following his deadline-day move from Zorya Luhansk.

Adil Aouchiche and Hemir also came off the bench against The Bluebirds and will also start for the under-21s side, along with defenders Jenson Seelt and Nectarios Triantis.

Graeme Murty’s side came from five goals down to draw with Manchester United in their last league game and have taken five points from their first four fixtures this season.

Sunderland U21s XI to face Derby: Young, Crompton, Seelt, Triantis, Taylor, Burke, Rigg, Aouchiche, Hemir, Rusyn