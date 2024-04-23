Sunderland star under consideration to replace former Chelsea and West Ham wingers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Serie A club Lazio are reportedly ready to revisit their interest in Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.

Italian news outlet Correire dello Sport have claimed the Black Cats star is once again under consideration for a move to Italy as the Rome-based outfit consider the future of former Chelsea winger Pedro and ex-West Ham United player Felipe Anderson. The former Premier League duo are currently entering the final months of their existing deals at the Stadio Olimpico and look increasingly likely to be seeking pastures new next season.

Lazio were strongly linked with a move for Clarke during the January transfer window and were rumoured to have been unsuccessful with a £14m offer for the former Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United winger. Clarke has continued to catch the eye of several potential suitors this season after scoring 15 goals and providing four assists in 40 appearances in all competitions. The fact Clarke still has two years remaining on his current deal at the Stadium of Light will mean the Black Cats are in a strong position when it comes to negotiations - although there has been little indication they will authorise the departure of one of the key players within their squad.

That stance is also mentioned in the latest reports in Italy, who have revealed Clarke has ‘come back into fashion’ for Lazio - despite conceding the Serie A club may find it difficult to convince Sunderland to sell a player that has also attracted attention from the likes of Burnley, West Ham United and Southampton during his time at the Stadium of Light.