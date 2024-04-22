The Championship season is coming to an end and with just two games remaining, Sunderland have very little to play for at this point. The Black Cats missed the chance to move into the top half on Saturday as they lost 1-0 at home to Millwall and as a result they currently sit 13th in the table.

Mike Dodds’ side will still be well supported this weekend, though, when they travel to Watford for their final away game of the season. Sunderland have travelled well throughout the campaign and they’ll head down south in their thousands once more.