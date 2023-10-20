Sunderland kick-off times changed with Leeds and West Brom fixtures to be shown on Sky Sports
The latest round of Championship TV fixtures have been announced up until Monday, December 18.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Two more of Sunderland's Championship fixtures have been moved after being selected by Sky Sports for TV broadcast.
The Black Cats' home fixture against West Brom on Saturday, December 9 has been brought forward to be played at the earlier time of 12:30pm. Three days later Tony Mowbray's side will face Leeds at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, December 12, which has now been pushed back to the slightly later time of 8pm so it can be televised.
It had already been announced Sunderland's fixture at Leicester on Tuesday, October 24 will be televised and kick off at the later time of 8pm. The Black Cats' home match against Birmingham on Saturday, November 11 will also kick off at 12:30pm as Sky Sports’ early kick-off.
It means that eight of Sunderland's first 20 Championship matches will have been shown on Sky Sports this season. The latest TV selections run up until Monday, December 18, meaning Sunderland's trip to Bristol City on Saturday, December 16 won't be moved.