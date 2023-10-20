Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two more of Sunderland's Championship fixtures have been moved after being selected by Sky Sports for TV broadcast.

The Black Cats' home fixture against West Brom on Saturday, December 9 has been brought forward to be played at the earlier time of 12:30pm. Three days later Tony Mowbray's side will face Leeds at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, December 12, which has now been pushed back to the slightly later time of 8pm so it can be televised.

It had already been announced Sunderland's fixture at Leicester on Tuesday, October 24 will be televised and kick off at the later time of 8pm. The Black Cats' home match against Birmingham on Saturday, November 11 will also kick off at 12:30pm as Sky Sports’ early kick-off.

