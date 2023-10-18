Stunning Sunderland support despite hefty Leicester ticket prices and televised Sky Sports fixture
Sunderland have sold their full allocation of tickets for this month’s fixture against Leicester City.
The Black Cats will travel to the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, October 24 (8pm kick-off), with the game also set to be shown on Sky Sports.
Sunderland received 3,300 away tickets for the match, which will come just three days after another away game at Stoke this weekend - which is also sold out for away supporters. Away tickets for the Leicester game were priced at £35 for adults, £33 for over 65s, £33 for under 22s and £26 for under 18s.
Leicester are top of the Championship after six consecutive league wins. Enzo Maresca’s side have won 10 of their 11 league games this season, with their only defeat coming at the start of September when they were beaten 1-0 by Hull at the King Power Stadium.