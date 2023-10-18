Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have sold their full allocation of tickets for this month’s trip to Leicester - despite hefty ticket prices.

The Black Cats will travel to the King Power Stadium on Tuesday, October 24 (8pm kick-off), with the game also set to be shown on Sky Sports.

Sunderland received 3,300 away tickets for the match, which will come just three days after another away game at Stoke this weekend - which is also sold out for away supporters. Away tickets for the Leicester game were priced at £35 for adults, £33 for over 65s, £33 for under 22s and £26 for under 18s.

