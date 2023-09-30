News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Legendary Flying Scotsman crashes in station - two injured
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead

Sunderland vs Birmingham City fixture has kick-off time changed after Sky Sports TV selection

Sunderland’s home fixture against Birmingham City in November has been selected for television broadcast.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 30th Sep 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 12:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s Championship fixture against Birmingham City has been brought forward after being selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

The match at the Stadium of Light will still take place on Saturday, November 11 but will now kick off at the earlier time of 12:30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means six of Sunderland’s first 16 Championship games this season will have been shown on Sky.

Tony Mowbray’s side beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 on Friday after the game was brought forward to be televised, while next weekend’s home match against Middlesbrough will kick off at 12:30pm to be shown on Sky.

Most Popular

Sunderland’s away game at Leicester City on Tuesday, October 24 will also be televised and kick off at 8pm.

The match against Birmingham will come before November’s international break, with The Black Cats then set to travel to Plymouth on Saturday, November 25.

Related topics:SunderlandBirmingham CitySky SportsStadium of LightSky