Sunderland’s Championship fixture against Birmingham City has been brought forward after being selected for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

The match at the Stadium of Light will still take place on Saturday, November 11 but will now kick off at the earlier time of 12:30pm.

It means six of Sunderland’s first 16 Championship games this season will have been shown on Sky.

Tony Mowbray’s side beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 on Friday after the game was brought forward to be televised, while next weekend’s home match against Middlesbrough will kick off at 12:30pm to be shown on Sky.

Sunderland’s away game at Leicester City on Tuesday, October 24 will also be televised and kick off at 8pm.