Sunderland playmaker Adil Aouchiche has been training with the first team and could return to the squad for this weekend’s trip to Swansea.

The 21-year-old has missed the side’s last two matches against Leicester and Norwich with a groin issue but has been recorded taking part in Tuesday’s training session at the Academy of Light. Ahead of Saturday’s 3-1 win over Norwich, Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray said: “Adil, the medical report tells me it’s one to two weeks so that’s not going to be a long problem.”

Eliezer Mayenda could also be part of Sunderland’s squad for Saturday’s match at Swansea, after recovering from a hamstring issue which has kept him sidelined since pre-season. When asked about the 18-year-old after the Norwich game, Mowbray replied: “I think he probably could have been on the bench but if he’s telling the medical department he’s feeling his hamstring a little bit, even though he finished the whole training session yesterday, I made the call.”

Aji Alese is another player who has been stepping up his recovery following a thigh issue, with the defender also pictured on the training pitches at the Academy of Light. The 22-year-old is yet to feature this season after undergoing surgery over the summer, while he’s expected to receive some game time for the under-21s side after a lengthy layoff.