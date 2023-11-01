2 . ELIEZER MAYENDA

Mayenda is closer than ever to his Sunderland debut, having successfully come through his first appearance in red-and-white during a behind-closed-doors game against Hibernian last week. The plan had been for the striker to be on the bench for the Norwich game, but that did not happen after the striker reported some minor discomfort in his previously injured hamstring. After the win Mowbray insisted that there was no major issue, and his decision was purely precautionary. "I think he probably could have been on the bench today but if he's telling the medical department he's feeling his hamstring a little bit, even though he finished the whole training session yesterday, I made the call," he said. "If he's feeling his hamstring and telling the medical department, I don't think it's worth the gamble," Mowbray added. "He's nearly there, he's nearly ready, he's done three or four full training sessions and played an U21s game against Hibs. "He'll be in and around it over the next week or two, I'm sure. It just wasn't worth the gamble of throwing him in today if he's feeling anything, so we left him out." Potential return date: Swansea City (A) November 4th Photo: Frank Reid