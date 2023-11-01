Sunderland team news and injury latest with Adil Aouchiche and Eliezer Mayenda return dates - gallery
Sunderland face Swansea City on Saturday afternoon looking to build on their hugely encouraging win against Norwich City at the Stadium of Light.
By Phil Smith
Published 1st Nov 2023, 10:00 GMT
Sunderland's injury list is steadily beginning to clear, though Tony Mowbray has made clear that he needs to be cautious in how he integrates players who have been on the sidelines for a number of weeks.
So what's the latest on the injury and team news front, who could be back on Saturday and who is likely facing a longer absence?
1. ADIL AOUCHICHE
Aouchiche has looked impressive in his substitute appearances but his progress has been checked by a minor groin problem that has kept him out of Sunderland's last two fixtures. Speaking ahead of Norwich City's visit Tony Mowbray confirmed that there is no serious injury, but his expected timescale did make the attacking midfielder a major doubt for this weekend's trip to Swansea City, though that will depend on his progress this week.
"Adil, the medical report tells me it's one to two weeks so that's not going to be a long problem," he said. Potential return date: Birmingham City (H) November 11th Photo: Frank Reid
Mayenda is closer than ever to his Sunderland debut, having successfully come through his first appearance in red-and-white during a behind-closed-doors game against Hibernian last week.
The plan had been for the striker to be on the bench for the Norwich game, but that did not happen after the striker reported some minor discomfort in his previously injured hamstring.
After the win Mowbray insisted that there was no major issue, and his decision was purely precautionary.
"I think he probably could have been on the bench today but if he's telling the medical department he's feeling his hamstring a little bit, even though he finished the whole training session yesterday, I made the call," he said.
"If he's feeling his hamstring and telling the medical department, I don't think it's worth the gamble," Mowbray added. "He's nearly there, he's nearly ready, he's done three or four full training sessions and played an U21s game against Hibs. "He'll be in and around it over the next week or two, I'm sure. It just wasn't worth the gamble of throwing him in today if he's feeling anything, so we left him out." Potential return date: Swansea City (A) November 4th Photo: Frank Reid
There are highly unlikely to be any major changes to Sunderland's XI on Saturday after the Norwich win, though one player pushing for a start will be Dennis Cirkin.
Mowbray spoke last week about the need to carefully reintegrate players when fit again, and so it was no surprise that the left back did no immediately return to the fold.
With two substitute appearances under his belt, Mowbray has the opportunity to add some balance to his side by playing a natural left-footer on that flank.
For at least another week or so, though, you'd think Cirkin will have to be patient. Niall Huggins has been in excellent form, played strongly again in the Norwich win and has earned the chance to continue for the time being. Photo: Frank Reid
There had been some confusion on Saturday after some outlets reported that Ballard had picked up a yellow card in the first half of the win over Norwich City. That would have course ruled him out of the Swansea trip through suspension. However, the FA have confirmed to The Echo this week that the yellow card was shown to Pierre Ekwah, not Ballard, for dissent after Norwich City's opening goal. That means Ballard is free to play this weekend.
This is a longer-term concern for Sunderland and Mowbray, though, as both Ballard and O'Nien are on four yellow cards and will be suspended if they pick up another in any of the next four games. Photo: Frank Reid