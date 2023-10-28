Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Norwich – and fans have been reacting on social media.

The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 23rd minute when Hwang Ui-jo opened the scoring despite appeals for offside in the build-up. Sunderland reacted well, though, and took the lead before half-time after goals from Trai Hume and Dan Neil.

Jack Clarke then secured the win when he was fouled by Kenny McLean in the Norwich box, before converting the subsequent penalty. Here’s how some fans reacted:

@Philip_RJ89: That miss from Hemir was a classic sign of a player short of minutes and low on confidence. He’s clearly been brought to Sunderland as a long-term investment and it might take a while to see the best of him, which is fine. There’s a player there, without a doubt.

@Buntingfootball: Thought Hemir showed promise when he came on, the link up play was quite good. He was unlucky not to score with the block. We won’t play with the two up front but there are signs today if we do play it then we could have success playing that way with Rusyn’s runs

@past_sunderland: Gutted Hemir missed that chance but thought him and Rusyn gave us what we needed, movement and tenacity up top. Gave likes of Neil, Clarke and Roberts the space to operate around the box

@S4fcNi4ll: Great performance. Jack Clarke man what a player. Semedo was very unlucky to not get a goal. Rusyn was great today as well

@safcpete67: The importance of that win is that Norwich are now 17th but if they had won today they would be above us.