News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Nazariy Rusyn, Hemir Semedo and Jack Clarke: What Sunderland fans are saying after Norwich City win

How Sunderland fans reacted after their side’s 3-1 win over Norwich City at the Stadium of Light.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 28th Oct 2023, 17:44 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 3-1 win over Norwich – and fans have been reacting on social media.

The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 23rd minute when Hwang Ui-jo opened the scoring despite appeals for offside in the build-up. Sunderland reacted well, though, and took the lead before half-time after goals from Trai Hume and Dan Neil.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jack Clarke then secured the win when he was fouled by Kenny McLean in the Norwich box, before converting the subsequent penalty. Here’s how some fans reacted:

@Philip_RJ89: That miss from Hemir was a classic sign of a player short of minutes and low on confidence. He’s clearly been brought to Sunderland as a long-term investment and it might take a while to see the best of him, which is fine. There’s a player there, without a doubt.

Most Popular

@Buntingfootball: Thought Hemir showed promise when he came on, the link up play was quite good. He was unlucky not to score with the block. We won’t play with the two up front but there are signs today if we do play it then we could have success playing that way with Rusyn’s runs

@past_sunderland: Gutted Hemir missed that chance but thought him and Rusyn gave us what we needed, movement and tenacity up top. Gave likes of Neil, Clarke and Roberts the space to operate around the box

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

@S4fcNi4ll: Great performance. Jack Clarke man what a player. Semedo was very unlucky to not get a goal. Rusyn was great today as well

@safcpete67: The importance of that win is that Norwich are now 17th but if they had won today they would be above us.

@Ian_Crow3: Going forward I think Rusyn is the way to go. Good runs dragged their defenders and left his mark. Goals will come, but I feel he suits us. On Hemir, not the finished article, but whilst he missed a sitter he gets chances. Positive cameo and felt he showed improvements

Related topics:Norwich City