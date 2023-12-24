Moments you may have missed during Sunderland's 3-0 defeat against Coventry at the Stadium of Light in Michael Beale's first game in charge.

New Sunderland head coach Michael Beale admitted his first game in charge couldn't have gone any worse - and there was plenty to discuss following the side's 3-0 defeat against Coventry

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto's opener on the stroke of half time proved significant for the visitors, before second-half goals from Callum O'Hare and Kasey Palmer put the match beyond doubt. Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Fans slam ticket decision

Sunderland fans have been quick to voice their unhappiness after last week's controversial announcement that 6,000 Newcastle fans will make the 'bubble' trip to the Stadium of Light for next month's FA Cup tie. Away supporters will be seated in the North Stand Upper and Lower, a change to the usual away arrangements which means some season card holders will have to move from their regular seats.

In response, Sunderland fans in the Roker End held up a banner during the Coventry fixture which read: “Home end handed over. Shame on you.” There was also a banner in the North Stand saying: ‘£500+VAT the price of loyalty?’

Tony Mowbray chants

While Beale was cheered when he was announced to the Stadium of Light crowd before the match, there were some chants of 'there's only one Tony Mowbray' when the game kicked off. The former head coach's name was sung again, much louder, after the side fell 3-0 down with 20 minutes remaining.

Luke O'Nien eases injury concerns

After Niall Huggins was stretchered off with a concerning injury late in the game, Luke O'Nien appeared to fall on his ankle and limped off the pitch after the full-time whistle.

Yet the central defender eased concerns about his fitness when he spoke to the press after the game, with Sunderland now preparing for their trip to Hull on Boxing Day. "It should be alright," said O'Nien when asked if he'll be ok for the Hull fixture. "I was more gutted for Huggie who looked like he was in a bit of distress there. It's sad to see someone in really good form and has gone through a lot of adversity for that to happen to him."

Jude Bellingham in attendance

With the La Liga season on hold due to the winter break, Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham was in Sunderland to watch his younger brother Jobe. After starting on the bench against Bristol City last weekend, the younger Bellingham brother returned to the Black Cats' starting XI in place of Alex Pritchard, who missed out with an illness.

Ellis Simms returns

There was a familiar face in the Coventry side as former Sunderland striker Ellis Simms started his fourth consecutive game for the Sky Blues. It's just under a year ago that the former Everton man made his last home appearance for the Black Cats, scoring a dramatic winner against Blackburn on Boxing Day.

Chris Rigg returns to the bench