Gary Neville discussed his upcoming trip to the Stadium of Light on the latest episode of The Overlap’s Stick to Football series.

Ex-Manchester United defender and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has revealed he’ll travel to the Stadium of Light next week for Bruce Springsteen’s world tour concert.

The topic of conversation came up during the latest episode of The Overlap’s Stick to Football series, when former Sunderland midfielder Jill Scott said she had travelled from Wearside. “I’m in Sunderland next Wednesday night,” Neville replied. “Bruce Springsteen plays at the Stadium of Light.

“I’m in the directors box,” he added. “I actually applied for tickets. Sunderland contacted me.”

Former Sunderland manager Roy Keane was also part of the conversation along with Ian Wright and Wayne Rooney. “I can’t get tickets for Sunderland and I’m the ex-manager,” said Keane.