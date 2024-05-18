‘Sunderland contacted me’ Gary Neville explains upcoming Stadium of Light trip plus Roy Keane manager question
Ex-Manchester United defender and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has revealed he’ll travel to the Stadium of Light next week for Bruce Springsteen’s world tour concert.
The topic of conversation came up during the latest episode of The Overlap’s Stick to Football series, when former Sunderland midfielder Jill Scott said she had travelled from Wearside. “I’m in Sunderland next Wednesday night,” Neville replied. “Bruce Springsteen plays at the Stadium of Light.
“I’m in the directors box,” he added. “I actually applied for tickets. Sunderland contacted me.”
Former Sunderland manager Roy Keane was also part of the conversation along with Ian Wright and Wayne Rooney. “I can’t get tickets for Sunderland and I’m the ex-manager,” said Keane.
Scott replied: “Everyone wants you back there. Can you not come back? Roy will be manager of Sunderland if you give him some Bruce Springsteen tickets.”
