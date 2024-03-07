Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roy Keane has once again been linked with the vacant Sunderland job - and has taken to social media to share a tongue-in-cheek response.

The Black Cats are on the lookout for a new head coach after the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this season, with Mike Dodds in interim charge until the summer.

Keane, a former manager at Sunderland and Ipswich Town, was heavily linked with a Wearside return before Alex Neil was handed the job during the 2021-22 season after talks between the club and the Manchester United legend broke down.

However, now that the job is once again available, speculation is once again beginning to crop up regarding Keane and Sunderland with some bookmakers offering short odds on the one-tie Celtic player to be the club's next permanent head coach.

The talk of a Keane return has been driven in part by fans and the bookmakers but also by pundits and several journalists. BBC Radio Newcastle's Nick Barnes commented on the Total Sport program recently: "Some names have been thrown into the hat. Alex Neil, we know about. He is on an absolute Sunderland charm offensive at the moment.

"Roy Keane is making a lot of noises that he would be happy to return but I don't think it will be under this ownership model. If the ownership was right I could see him coming but I don't think he would come with this current ownership.

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also thrown his hat in the ring I'm told and so has Scott Parker. There are lots of names in the frame but we will have to wait and see. If they wanted Will Still in December/January then the chances are that they will still be looking at a coach of his ilk. I think a lot depends on what happens in the summer in terms of Kyril Louis-Dreyfusa and if he's still here.

"Obviously, it looks like he is going to be but who knows in football and whether there would be more money available to the head coach and whether they are going to be a bit more elastic on the model in terms of signing experienced players."

Taking to Instagram, Keane posted a picture of himself and his former Manchester United teammate Solskjaer with the caption: "DM us if you’re looking to hire a manager."

Appearing on The Overlap recently, Keane gave a detailed response on managers calling the shots on transfers. He said: “There is this idea that managers should call the shots, but it is difficult. I’ve been a manager and bought players – I bought some decent ones, but I look back and think, ‘What was I thinking with some?’.

