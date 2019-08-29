Sunderland boss Jack Ross responds to links with Peterborough star Marcus Maddison
Jack Ross refused to be drawn on whether Peterborough United ace Marcus Maddison was a name targeted by Sunderland – as the Black Cats prepare to face the in-form attacker this weekend.
The former Newcastle United youngster has been heavily linked with a move to the Stadium of Light – with speculation only fuelled by Darragh MacAnthony’s claims earlier this week that Sunderland were offered the chance to trigger his £2.5million release clause.
That led head of football operations, Richard Hill, to hint that the Black Cats may revisit the deal in the summer, when Maddison’s contract expired.
But Ross wouldn’t reveal whether Maddison was – or will be – a target for him, stating that the club keep tabs on a number of players.
“It’s something that I wouldn’t comment on,” says the Sunderland boss.
“I do try and be fairly transparent in my communication but equally we spend a lot of time looking at a lot of players over a long period of time.
“We build up a portfolio, if you like, of players that we believe would be a good fit in certain circumstances.
“To comment on each and every one of them that is reported via social media – I would be here an awful long time.”
Ross is eyeing just one more deal before the transfer window closes at 5pm on Monday, September 2 – with cover at left-back needed.
Swansea full-back Declan John is the latest name linked with the Black Cats.