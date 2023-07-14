Sunderland have allowed some of San Antonio’s goalkeepers to take part in their training sessions ahead of Saturday’s pre-season friendly.

The Black Cats are light of keeper options in their squad following Alex Bass’ loan move to AFC Wimbledon and an injury to Adam Richardson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richardson, 19, is expected to be sidelined for around eight weeks and hasn’t travelled to America for Sunderland’s pre-season tour.

It means 16-year-old stopper Matthew Young is part of the Black Cats’ senior squad in the US, along with first-choice keeper Anthony Patterson.

Sunderland will play three friendly matches overseas, starting with this Saturday’s fixture against San Antonio (which will kick off at 2am UK time on Sunday).

Tony Mowbray’s 26-man squad have been training at San Antonio’s Toyota Field stadium, where the friendly match between the two sides will take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After travelling overseas on Wednesday, Sunderland have posted an ‘Inside Training’ video of the squad’s preparations at the Toyota Field.

Fans were then quick to point out on social media there were some unfamiliar faces taking part in the goalkeeper drills.

That is because the Black Cats have allowed some of San Antonio’s keepers to participate in their training sessions this week.

Following their match against San Antonio, Sunderland have two more friendly matches in America against New Mexico United and North Carolina FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad