Former Sunderland defender Bailey Wright says he wants to win trophies after joining Singapore Premier League side Lion City Sailors.

The 30-year-old centre-back left Sunderland by mutual consent last month, with a year left on his Black Cats deal.

Wright was a popular figure on Wearside after three and a half years at Sunderland, while he played a key part in the club’s promotion from League One.

When it was confirmed he’d be leaving the Stadium of Light, Wright said: “I want to say thank you to the fans for the support I’ve had since day one. It’s a special club that’s moving in the right direction and my family have loved living here and being a part of that.”

Wright has signed a two-year contract, with a club option of an extra year, with Lion City Sailors.

After signing for the club, he told The Sailors’ website: “I’m absolutely delighted to be a part of a club as ambitious as the Sailors, and as well-organised.

“Everyone at the club has been welcoming, and I’ve had all the support I’ve needed to bed in and get ready to play alongside my new teammates.

“Everywhere you go, you hope to leave things in a better place than when you first arrived, and that’s exactly what I hope to achieve here in Singapore.

“I’ve taken in a few games already, and I’m confident that with the coaching staff and the team working hand in hand, we’ll continue to be able to put in performances like we did in the 7-1 win over Tanjong Pagar United.

“With the Training Centre on Mattar Road and the structures in place, the ingredients for success are present for the club to win trophies.”

New Sailors head coach Aleksandar Rankovic added: “Bailey has a commanding presence in addition to his physicality, tactical awareness, and ability to read the game, and I’m certain he will help the club raise the bar as we compete at the highest levels.”