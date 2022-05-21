Loading...
Sunderland beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 at Wembley to win promotion to the Championship. Celebration pictures via Martin Swinney.

Sunderland win promotion! The stunning Wembley, Alex Neil and player celebration pictures as Cats beat Wycombe

Sunderland have won promotion – and they celebrated in style!

By Richard Mennear
Saturday, 21st May 2022, 7:00 pm

Goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart saw Sunderland beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 at Wembley to win promotion to the Championship.

And the players and coaching staff celebrated in style.

Here’s some of the best of the celebration pictures, via Martin Swinney.

1. Brilliant scenes at the end!

Photo: JPI

2. The two heroes!

Photo: JPI

3. Luke O'Nien celebrates

Photo: JPI

4. Sunderland have won promotion

Photo: JPI

