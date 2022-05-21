Sunderland win promotion! The stunning Wembley, Alex Neil and player celebration pictures as Cats beat Wycombe

Goals from Elliot Embleton and Ross Stewart saw Sunderland beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 at Wembley to win promotion to the Championship.
And the players and coaching staff celebrated in style.
Here’s some of the best of the celebration pictures, via Martin Swinney.
1. Brilliant scenes at the end!
Sunderland beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 at Wembley to win promotion to the Championship. Celebration pictures via Martin Swinney.
Photo: JPI
2. The two heroes!
Sunderland beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 at Wembley to win promotion to the Championship. Celebration pictures via Martin Swinney.
Photo: JPI
3. Luke O'Nien celebrates
Sunderland beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 at Wembley to win promotion to the Championship. Celebration pictures via Martin Swinney.
Photo: JPI
4. Sunderland have won promotion
Sunderland beat Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 at Wembley to win promotion to the Championship. Celebration pictures via Martin Swinney.
Photo: JPI