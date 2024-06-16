Sunderland defender shares injury progress after significant setback
Sunderland defender Jenson Seelt has posted pictures of his rehabilitation as he recovers from a long-term knee injury.
The 21-year-old has been sidelined since March, when he sustained the injury during the Black Cats’ 4-2 defeat at Southampton. It was initially thought the centre-back would be sidelined for six to nine months as the issue required surgery.
Following Seelt’s operation in March, Sunderland’s interim head coach Mike Dodds admitted it was unlikely Seelt would play again this year, yet the centre-back has shared photos of his recovery sessions on social media, with the caption ‘No ups without downs.’ One of the pictures shows a big scar on his knee following his operation.
Sunderland bought Seelt from Dutch side PSV last summer, with the defender signing a five-year contract. He made 17 Championship appearances for the Black Cats during the 2023/24 season, playing as a centre-back and as a right-back.
