Sunderland have sold more than 33,000 season cards for the 2023/24 campaign - with just over a month to go until their first match.

A total of 37,692 season cards have been made available for Black Cats supporters, with 33,579 already sold (at noon on July 1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That means 89 per cent of the seats made available have been snapped up, with 4,113 remaining.

Season cards can be purchased via the club’s website, while individual tickets will be available for each match.

Adult season tickets can be bought from £420, with under-16s priced from £55.

Over-65s season tickets are available from £290, with under-22s and under-18s available from £180 and £105 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland’s average attendance at the Stadium of Light for the 2022/23 season was 39,328, the highest in the Championship by some distance, while a sell-out crowd of 46,060 attended the first leg of the side’s play-off semi-final against Luton in May

During the upcoming season Sunderland will face Leeds, Leicester and Southampton, who were relegated from the Premier League, while Plymouth, Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday were promoted from League One.

Tony Mowbray’s side will start their Championship campaign on Sunday, August 6 against Ipswich at the Stadium of Light (5pm kick-off), before a trip to Preston the following week.

Their final game of the regular season will be played on Saturday May, 4 at home against Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad