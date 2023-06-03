How Sunderland’s average home attendance for the 2022/23 season compared to the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle United down to Blackburn Rovers and Reading.

Sunderland may have missed out on promotion to the Premier League this season but the support that fans have shown to the team throughout the campaign has been superb.

The Black Cats average home attendance far out ranks many of their EFL Championship counterparts and several top flight clubs as well. There are 44 clubs in total in the top flight and the second tier with attendances ranging from over 70,000 at the highest to under 10,000 at the lowest.

Here are all of those clubs ranked by their average home attendance for the 2022/23 league season, ranked from least to most, and how Sunderland compare:

1 . Luton Town 9,854

2 . Bournemouth 10,304

3 . Rotherham United 10,515

4 . Blackpool 11,621