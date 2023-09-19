Southampton confirm appointment of ex-Sunderland coach with Cats still looking to fill vacant role
Sunderland are still searching for a new under-18s lead coach after Adam Asghar’s move to Southampton.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southampton have confirmed the appointment of former Sunderland coach Adam Asghar as The Saints’ new under-21s boss.
Asghar joined Sunderland from Dundee United, where he worked as a first-team coach, in October last year when he was appointed as The Black Cats’ under-18s lead coach.
It was reported last month the 29-year-old would be leaving Wearside to take up a new position at Southampton, with Sunderland now in the process of finding Asghar’s successor.
In a club statement, Southampton announced: “Adam Asghar will be taking the role of under-21s head coach, following the departure of Dave Horseman and Louis Carey in the summer, with the Scotsman arriving after spending the last year as under-18s lead coach at Sunderland.”
During his time at Sunderland Asghar guided the under-18s side to a second-place finish, behind Manchester City, in the Northern section of the 10-team Under-18s Premier League.