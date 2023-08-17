News you can trust since 1873
Exclusive: Sunderland suffer blow with highly-rated coach set for Southampton switch

One of Sunderland's bright young coaches is set to leave the club for pastures new.

By James Copley
Published 17th Aug 2023, 07:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 08:15 BST

Sunderland coach Adam Asghar is set to leave Wearside for Championship rivals Southampton, The Echo understands.

Asghar, 29, is currently the lead coach for Sunderland's under-18 side. Under Asghar's stewardship, the young Black Cats pushed Manchester City all the way in the league last season eventually finishing runners up.

However, The Echo understands that Asghar is set to join Southampton in the Championship and will be given the role of under-21 coach in what will be a step-up for the highly-rated former player who has seen his stock increase at Sunderland.

Asghar joined Sunderland in the September of 2021 after spending nearly four years Dundee United, where he was head of performance before taking the role of first-team coach at the Scottish club.

Southampton also concluded the appointment of Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray's brother, Darren Mowbray, earlier this summer to the role of head of recruitment following the club's relegation from the Premier League last campaign.

