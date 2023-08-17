Sunderland coach Adam Asghar is set to leave Wearside for Championship rivals Southampton, The Echo understands.

Asghar, 29, is currently the lead coach for Sunderland's under-18 side. Under Asghar's stewardship, the young Black Cats pushed Manchester City all the way in the league last season eventually finishing runners up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, The Echo understands that Asghar is set to join Southampton in the Championship and will be given the role of under-21 coach in what will be a step-up for the highly-rated former player who has seen his stock increase at Sunderland.

Asghar joined Sunderland in the September of 2021 after spending nearly four years Dundee United, where he was head of performance before taking the role of first-team coach at the Scottish club.