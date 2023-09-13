Watch more videos on Shots!

Lee Cattermole and Sunderland engaged in brief talks regarding the role of under-18 head coach, The Echo understands.

The 35-year-old was appointed lead coach of Middlesbrough under-18s side in January last year following his retirement as a player in 2020.

However, Cattermole departed his position in Teesside to “pursue the next step in his coaching career” last February and has been without a permanent job since.

Sunderland are in the process of finding Adam Asghar’s successor with the highly-rated coach set to leave his post on Wearside for Championship rivals Southampton, as revealed by The Echo last month.

Under Asghar's stewardship, Sunderland under-18s pushed their Manchester City counterparts all the way in the league last season eventually finishing runners up.

Asghar, 29, will be given the role of under-21 coach at Southampton in what will be a step-up for former player who has seen his stock increase at Sunderland.

That has left an obvious void inside Sunderland’s set-up with Cattermole and Sunderland holding some brief conversations regarding the soon-to-be vacant role at club.

It is understood, however, that both Cattermole and Sunderland have mutually agreed not to move forward beyond their initial talks.

The Echo understands that Sunderland have several candidates under consideration for the job at the Academy of Light and that a final call will made on the under-18 post by Sunderland’s bosses in due course.

Stockton-born Cattermole joined Sunderland from Wigan in 2009 for £6million and made 258 appearances in all competitions over 10-years at the club before departing for Dutch outfit VVV-Venlo in 2019.

Whilst with Sunderland, Cattermole was part of the Sunderland team that advanced to the Capital One Cup final in 2014 under Gus Poyet with the midfielder also enjoying several derby day victories over arch-rivals Newcastle United.

For all the highs in a Sunderland shirt, though, there were also plenty of lows. Cattermole suffered double relegation from the Premier League to League One with the Black Cats and was part of the 2018-19 team that lost both the Checkatrade Trophy and League One play-off finals at Wembley under Jack Ross.