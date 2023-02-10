The 34-year-old was appointed lead coach of Boro’s under-18s side in January last year, following his retirement as a player in 2020.

Yet a club statement has confirmed Cattermole will leave the position to ‘pursue the next step in his coaching career.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with the U18s and can’t thank the club enough for giving me the opportunity,” Cattermole told Middlesbrough’s website.

Former Sunderland captain Lee Cattermole.

“Over time I’ve realised how important this role is and for the club to give me that trust is something I’ll always be grateful for.

“I’ve never made any secret of my ambitions as a coach and I feel now is the right time for me to explore what’s out there and consider fully my next step.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to thank the players and staff for their efforts and opportunities for me to learn alongside them.”

Middlesbrough’s Academy Manager Craig Liddle added: “We’ve always been clear over the direction that Catts wanted to move in, and it’s been great having someone of his experience working with our young players over the past 14 months.

“We wish Lee all the best for the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under-18s assistant coach James Marwood will take charge of the side when Cattermole officially steps down at the end of the month.