Ross Stewart played against Sunderland in an under-21s match for Southampton after returning from an Achilles injury.

Southampton boss Russell Martin says it will be brilliant to have Ross Stewart available for selection but has urged supporters not to expect too much too soon.

The 27-year-old striker hasn’t played a first-team match since January, when he suffered an Achilles injury playing for Sunderland in an FA Cup tie at Fulham. Stewart then joined Southampton over the summer and played against the Black Cats during an under-21s match on Friday, with the Scot opening the scoring before Sunderland came back to win 2-1.

When asked about Stewart’s appearance for the under-21s team, when the striker played 45 minutes, Martin said:“Firstly, it is a huge moment for him as a person because he has been out for a long time and anyone can see how hard he has worked since he has been here.

“I have no doubt that he had the same mentality when he was at Sunderland to try and get fit. He has had a couple of setbacks along the way which is to be expected with such a long-term injury. For him as a lad and a person, I am really delighted. Selfishly for us as a group of coaches and a squad, it is a brilliant moment for us because he is going to contribute a lot. I don’t think we should expect too much too soon from him. He has been out a long while.”

Stewart could be named in Southampton’s senior squad when they host West Brom this weekend, while the striker will have more time to build up his fitness during this month’s international break.

On Stewart’s goal for the under-21s side, Martin added: “It is a goal that is typical of him. He runs to the box, attacks it and it is a great finish. I am sure that will get supporters excited and expecting a lot. I think we have to be patient. It will be really nice to get him back before the international break. Hopefully, now he has a good week training with us and we can include him in the squad next week.”