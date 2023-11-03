How Sunderland’s under-21s came from behind to win at Southampton as former Black Cats striker featured for the hosts.

Sunderland’s under-21s side came from behind to win 2-1 at Southampton - despite falling behind to a goal from former striker Ross Stewart.

Stewart was playing for the first time since suffering an Achilles injury while representing the Black Cats’ first team during an FA Cup tie against Fulham back in January. The 27-year-old then moved to Southampton on transfer deadline day but is yet to feature for the Saints’ first team as he was still recovering from the setback.

It took just seven minutes for Stewart to open the scoring for Southampton’s under-21s side against Sunderland at Staplewood Training Ground, converting Diamond Edwards’ cross. The Scottish striker was then replaced at half-time, before two second half goals gave Graeme Murty’s visitors all three points.

Harry Gardiner drew Sunderland level in the 67th minute following a corner from Ellis Taylor. Taylor then scored the winner when his free-kick deflected past Saints goalkeeperJosh McNamara eight minutes from time.

Nectarios Triantis and Jewison Bennette both played 90 minutes for Sunderland in the Premier League 2 fixture, with Murty’s side getting back to winning ways following a 4-2 defeat against league leaders Tottenham last week.

Sunderland’s under-21s side will now prepare for a Premier League Cup match at Bristol City on Monday, November 13.

Sunderland U21s XI: Richardson, Taylor, Fieldson, Triantis, Pye, Burke, Jones (Middlemas, 70), Spellman, Watson (Trialist, 63), Bennette, Gardiner