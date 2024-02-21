Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Beale’s Sunderland departure has gained plenty of national attention this week - with the head coach lasting just two months in the role.

The Black Cats’ decision to part company with Beale, who took charge of 12 matches, was discussed by pundits on Sky Sports’ Soccer Special on Tuesday. Here’s what was said by the studio guests:

Former Reading winger Jobi McAnuff

“I think definitely in terms of the appointment it just wasn’t one that went down well with Sunderland fans.

“It’s tough when you are going in after Tony Mowbray but having watched a lot of Sunderland there was a section of that fanbase that weren’t very happy with Mowbray. They thought maybe the football they played, which was really attacking, was too open at times and didn’t give them opportunities to win enough games.

“Certainly this man’s appointment didn’t appease any of those fans and it seemed it was going to be a matter of time. Obviously results weren’t fantastic, a really bad one in the cup against Newcastle. They just haven’t kicked on.

“I think what he really needed was a really, really good start. Losing to Tony Mowbray’s team (Birmingham) seemed quite ironic in his last game there. I just think for me it was a ridiculous decision by the board to replace Mowbray in the first place and they just haven’t really recovered.”

On Trai Hume’s handshake 'snub'

“This was obviously another nail in the coffin, Trai Hume coming off and actually gives him a shout and it looks like he (Beale) just blanks him. That picked up a lot of traction. I’ve got to say, there is no way he would have intentionally blanked him, in my opinion. If he wasn’t aware then that’s something that he’s maybe got to take a little credit for because you know when the player is coming around the pitch, just to give him a little high-five as he comes off.

“That’s something that has been doing the rounds on social media and that fans were not happy about, whether they felt he meant it or not. I think just maybe that little lack of connection to the players and the football club is what’s told for him in the end.”

On Beale getting another job

“Does he get another job at this level again? I don’t think so off the back of this last one. He’s taken a young, energetic, vibrant team and just dulled it down really. They haven’t been any better. I don’t know who is going to be in a rush to reappoint him.“

Former Sunderland and Watford forward Tommy Smith

“It’s a results-based business. I think there’s a bit more going on to this than just probably the results. They have won four out of the 12 that he’s been there. It’s not brilliant, not awful. He came in in December so has not had a great deal of time, the amount of games you get over that Christmas period he’s got no chance to work with the team at all. It’s really only the first kind of international break that he gets that opportunity, a couple of weeks to sit down and work with the team.

“For me there is definitely some undercurrent going on. I know he was desperate, from what I read, to try and get a centre-forward in during the transfer window. That didn’t happen. They are very reliant on Jack Clarke and teams have kind of worked them out that if they nullify Jack it is very hard for them to score. They’ve not got a lot of goals throughout the rest of the team. Jobe Bellingham has done very well but he’s really young, he’s an 18, 19-year-old lad. You are relying quite an inexperienced squad there.

“I do think perhaps there was a little bit more going on in the boardroom for him. Perhaps promises were made that weren’t backed up during the January transfer window. I think if the fans aren’t happy, having played there, the fans can turn quite quickly. There’s big expectancy there. They are a Premier League club in the Championship, underperforming, and they expect to be in the play-offs this year.

“If he came in and didn’t put in the performances on the pitch and nothing was changing, if the fans turn it’s a really hostile and tough place to go. Probably the writing was on the cards when that started to happen and the fans are giving him quite a bit of stick, which seemed to be the case from quite early on.”

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson

“There is only two things you’re assured of in management, paying your taxes and getting the sack. That’s the way it is. Unless you’re Sir Alex Ferguson, it always happens. Sometimes it’s longer, sometimes it’s shorter. You’ve got to stay confident you’ve got to believe in what you’re doing.

“He got the jobs because of what he does. You don’t become a bad manager overnight. I think it’s the only job in the world where you get the sack and get a job straight away again. If you got the sack in a job in a warehouse, you wouldn’t get a job in a warehouse again next week, but you will in management.