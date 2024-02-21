Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pierre Ekwah says he’s enjoying having more responsibility at Sunderland after joining the club from West Ham last year.

The 22-year-old hadn’t made any senior appearances when he moved to Wearside in January, 2023, after playing under-21s football for the Hammers. Just over a year later, Ekwah is a first-team regular at the Stadium of Light, after helping Sunderland reach the play-offs last season.

“Obviously now I'm still young, but at the same time I’ve got a lot of games under my belt,” said the Frenchman when asked about becoming a senior member of Sunderland’s young squad. “Last season we were in the play-offs so I’ve got that play-off experience and all that, chasing the play-offs as well, not just the games in the play-offs.

“I’m getting more vocal on the pitch, whether it’s at the training ground or on the pitch on matchday, which I’m starting to enjoy. Before I was just a new kid on the block, just coming and listening to everyone. Now the coaches are like ‘you need to tell him this and that.’ I’m definitely enjoying that because that’s what I used to do when I was an under-21s player at West Ham.”

Upon his arrival, Ekwah was also surprised at the support Sunderland receive, both at the Stadium of Light and away from home, with the midfielder wanting to repay fans on the pitch.

“Playing for them is brilliant,” he added. “You can’t really put it into words. All the time when it’s like 40,000, it was a surprise for me. Every game you are playing in front of 40,000 people and I just find it crazy and so good.

