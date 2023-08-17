Rotherham are hopeful they can complete the signing of midfielder Christ Tiehi before Saturday’s trip to Sunderland - but he will need international clearance to play against the Black Cats.

The Millers agreed a deal with Czech side Slovan Liberec to sign the French-born player several weeks ago, while the price may exceed Rotherham’s £400,000-plus club-record fee - which they paid for striker Freddie Ladapo in 2019.

Yet Tiehi, 25, doesn’t hold a UK passport, meaning the move has been held up by the need for a work permit.

“We’ll get a decision within 24 hours of the Home Office meeting,” Rotherham boss Matt Taylor told the Rotherham Advertiser. “In theory, it should be straightforward.

“The solicitors we’re working with have informed us Christ is in a good position to get the all-clear.

“Then it’s a question of how quickly we can get things signed and international clearance finalised. I do expect there to be positive movement this week.”

The need for international clearance means the English and Czech FAs will have to approve the transfer quickly if Tiehi is to make his Millers debut against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Rotherham will be without Luton loanee Fred Onyedinma who is suspended following his red card against Blackburn last weekend, when he received two yellow cards in quick succession.