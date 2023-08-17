Tony Mowbray gives a Sunderland injury update ahead of Rotherham United visit

Lynden Gooch could return to the Sunderland squad as they look for their first win of the season against Rotherham United on Saturday.

Gooch has missed the most recent two competitive fixtures due to a minor hamstring problem but he has been back in action at the Academy of Light this week.

The experienced 27-year-old will add some welcome depth and versatility to Tony Mowbray's options.

Gooch could well return to the squad in place of Chris Rigg, who will be absent as he goes through the concussion protocols. Rigg came off during Sunderland U21s 2-0 win over Norwich City on Monday night after being involved in a clash of heads with an opposition player.

No other players are expected to return for Saturday's game, though Elliot Embleton and Jenson Seelt are closing in on a return to full training.

"Chris Rigg has got concussion from the U21s game the other night, so he won't be involved," Mowbray said.

"Lynden Gooch is back in training and he's looked alright, he's been aggressive and urgent in training, he looks hungry. We've had Jenson Seelt and Elliot Embleton out doing the warm up with us but not joining in the full session just yet - we're hopeful that could happen next week possibly, or the week after.

"Corry Evans is a good few months away yet but it's good to see him starting his grass-based work, it's been good to see him with his boots on, doing some of the basic work.

"We have to keep going with what we've got for now, and hopefully we will have some additions over the next few weeks. Once the season gets rolling, if we can keep our level of performance high then we should look forward to a good season."

As it stands Sunderland are expected to go into the game without any striking reinforcements, with a deal not expected to be done before the registration cut-off point. Mowbray is hopeful that the situation will be resolved in the near future, though.