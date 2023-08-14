Rotherham winger Fred Onyedinma is set to miss this weekend’s game against Sunderland after a controversial red card.

The Millers drew 2-2 against Blackburn at the New York Stadium despite taking a two-goal lead, with Hakeem Odoffin and Onyedinma scoring the goals.

Onyedinma, who is on loan from Luton, was booked for his goal celebration in the 48th minute, before receiving a second yellow card just two minutes later for signalling Blackburn’s Adam Wharton should have been booked for fouling him.

Blackburn went on to take a point after two second-half goals from Sammie Szmodics, who also missed a penalty in the first half.

"The first yellow is my biggest frustration,” said Rotherham boss Matt Taylor when asked about Onyedinma’s dismissal. “We go 2-0 up, it’s Fred’s first goal and there is emotion. He gets pushed into the crowd by his teammates celebrating.

"Football is going in a strange direction right now. I know they are trying to make it a better product, but I would argue that it isn’t a better product right now.

"I thought we went through every emotion known to man. There was jubilation and then a few minutes later Fred gets sent off. At least we got something out of the match.

"I have not enjoyed the first two games of the season. I have seen a whole host of yellow cards for very little. We are gutted we did not take more from that game."

Rotherham were beaten 4-1 at Stoke in their first Championship game of the season but could receive an injury boost ahead of their trip to Sunderland.

Strikers Andre Green and Tom Eaves, as well as centre-back Grant Hall, missed the match against Blackburn but could feature at the Stadium of Light.

"Andre and Grant were really close for the Blackburn game," Taylor added.

"Tom was as well. I was expecting him to be in the squad and was disappointed when he didn’t make it. He felt a bit of tightness the day before the match."