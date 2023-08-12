Tony Mowbray insisted his Sunderland side are on the right path after they fell to a second defeat in two Championship games.

The Black Cats fell behind when Mads Frokjaer's long-range effort hit Will Keane and wrong-footed Anthony Patterson, but the visitors responded quickly through a Jack Clarke penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray's side looked dangerous but fell behind again after giving the ball away midway through the second half, allowing Frokjaer to finish a quick counter.

Sunderland's lack of presence in the penalty box was laid bare again as both Clarke and Patrick Roberts produced strong performances, but Mowbray's side were unable to capitalise.

The head coach is hopeful that the lack of a midweek fixture will allow the club to recruit a striker to strengthen their attacking play.

"I felt it was similar to last week, really," Mowbray said.

"Similar amount of the ball, similar amount of chances and set-play opportunities. We didn't capitalise on them. They're fine margins. Was it too much different to the game last season, where we had plenty of dominance and then stuck the ball in the net a few times?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll be fine. I feel as if the team are functioning are fine apart from that last little bit.

"If we were being dominated and ceding lots of chances... but they had two shots on target and scored both of them. Of course, we played out part in those goals.

"We'll be fine, we have to keep what we're doing and as you know, everyone behind the scenes is working hard to try and get attacking options for the team. Hopefully we find a guy who lives for goals, banging into the back of the net, and all the good play building up to it means they can have a good time at this football club.

"We know we get judged by the results, and they have not been very good. But the performance levels of the team have been pretty good in the two games. We got in behind them numerous times today, we just couldn't pick anyone out in the six-yard box. It was amazing today, we must have got into that position a dozen times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On another day, you score four or five. It wasn't to be an we have to accept it.

"I'd be more worried if the team we're creating chances and the team weren't functioning. Hopefully we'll be able to start putting the ball in the net soon and we have a bit of time now [this week] to try and get something sorted. I'm sure the club will be focusing very hard on that and fingers crossed we'll be able to do it.

"And we'll keep working on what we do, getting on the ball and trying to dominate possession and trying to play forward and score goals.

"In the first two games there's enough evidence of that I think, we just have to turn these tight games into victory."