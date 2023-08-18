Rotherham boss Matt Taylor says Sunderland didn’t deserve to lose their first two league games this season and is expecting a difficult challenge when his team travel to Wearside.

The Black Cats will be looking to record their first win of the campaign after narrowly losing 2-1 against both Ipswich and Preston, while Rotherham have taken just one point from their first two Championship fixtures.

Taylor’s side squandered a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Blackburn last weekend but are set to welcome back a handful of players, including forwards Andre Green and Tom Eaves, for this weekend’s match at the Stadium of Light.

When asked about the week leading up to the Sunderland game, Taylor said: "I’m not sure we’d have managed if we’d had a Tuesday night game with where the group were so it has been nice to have a ‘free week’ as such, although there is no such thing as a totally free week.

"Once Saturday’s events had unfolded and we’d discussed them and debriefed, we were focused on this weekend and it is probably the best place to play football in the division.

"They’re a fantastic team with a good manager, so we’re looking forward to the challenge.

"I’ve had the privilege of watching both of their games and they didn’t deserve to lose either with the chances they’re creating. Hopefully that continues until certainly after this weekend but we’ve got to find a way to put them under pressure and get them on the back foot.

"We saw last season what a good team they are and they got into the play-offs, so there is a lot to admire about the opposition but I want to be talking about us in a footballing sense, as opposed to everything else we’ve been discussing recently.

"I shouldn’t have to say a word to the players on Saturday. When you turn up at Sunderland in that stadium with that fan base you want to play well."