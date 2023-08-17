News you can trust since 1873
Dan Neil playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDDan Neil playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Dan Neil playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

The Sunderland team to play Rotherham as Cats target first win of the season - Predicted XI photo gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to face Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 17th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST

Sunderland are preparing to face Rotherham United in the Championship - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back following successive league defeats against Ipswich and Preston, with both games finishing 2-1.

Rotherham have taken one point from their first two league games this season, after squandering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Blackburn last time out.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face Rotherham at the Stadium of Light:

The Sunderland keeper has been unfortunate to concede four times in two games this season, after being beaten by a couple of deflected efforts.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper has been unfortunate to concede four times in two games this season, after being beaten by a couple of deflected efforts. Photo: Frank Reid

Hume has started Sunderland’s first two league games at right-back this season but could have more competition if Lynden Gooch is available again.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume has started Sunderland’s first two league games at right-back this season but could have more competition if Lynden Gooch is available again. Photo: Frank Reid

After signing a new contract earlier this month, the 23-year-old looks like the Black Cats’ first-choice centre-back.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

After signing a new contract earlier this month, the 23-year-old looks like the Black Cats’ first-choice centre-back. Photo: Frank Reid

O’Nien has started ahead of Danny Batth for Sunderland’s first two league games this season, with Mowbray highlighting the former’s quality in possession.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien has started ahead of Danny Batth for Sunderland’s first two league games this season, with Mowbray highlighting the former’s quality in possession. Photo: Frank Reid

