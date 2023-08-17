The Sunderland team to play Rotherham as Cats target first win of the season - Predicted XI photo gallery
Our predicted Sunderland team to face Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Sunderland are preparing to face Rotherham United in the Championship - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back following successive league defeats against Ipswich and Preston, with both games finishing 2-1.
Rotherham have taken one point from their first two league games this season, after squandering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Blackburn last time out.
Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face Rotherham at the Stadium of Light:
1 / 3