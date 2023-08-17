Our predicted Sunderland team to face Rotherham United at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Sunderland are preparing to face Rotherham United in the Championship - but who will start for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats will be looking to bounce back following successive league defeats against Ipswich and Preston, with both games finishing 2-1.

Rotherham have taken one point from their first two league games this season, after squandering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Blackburn last time out.

Here’s our predicted Sunderland line-up to face Rotherham at the Stadium of Light:

1 . GK: Anthony Patterson The Sunderland keeper has been unfortunate to concede four times in two games this season, after being beaten by a couple of deflected efforts. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . RB: Trai Hume Hume has started Sunderland’s first two league games at right-back this season but could have more competition if Lynden Gooch is available again. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . CB: Dan Ballard After signing a new contract earlier this month, the 23-year-old looks like the Black Cats’ first-choice centre-back. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales