The priorities for Sunderland's new head coach and recruitment team ahead of the January transfer window.

Sunderland are searching for a new head coach following the sacking of Tony Mowbray - while plans are already being made for the January transfer window.

The Black Cats are just three points off the play-offs following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Millwall, with hopes they can mount another promotion push under Mowbray’s successor.

Here are some of the priorities for the new head coach and recruitment team ahead of a busy festive schedule and next month’s transfer window.

Get more out of the strikers

In his last press conference following Sunderland’s game at Millwall, Mowbray admitted he didn’t think the club would be signing another striker in January, following the arrivals of Nazariy Rusyn, Mason Burstow, Hemir Semedo and Eliezer Mayenda over the summer.

“I don’t know if we will be signing a striker,” Mowbray admitted. "I just coach the team. I do get asked of course, and sit in recruitment meetings but we haven’t had one yet about January. But I think the club will say to me ‘we have Mayenda, Rusyn, Hemir and Burstow on loan from Chelsea, so you have four strikers, what do you want another striker for?’

The issue is that none of the aforementioned forwards have scored this season, with the side incredibly reliant on Jack Clarke’s goal contributions, after the winger scored his tenth of the season by winning and converting a second-half penalty at Millwall.

In Clarke and fellow wideman Patrick Roberts, Sunderland have two widemen who prefer to cut inside onto their stronger foot, meaning it hasn’t always been easy for a centre-forward to get on the end of chances.

For parts of last season, the Black Cats found ways to play without a recognised central striker and still managed to reach the play-offs. Clarke has scored 34 per cent of the side’s 29 league goals this season though, and it’s clear they will need contributions from elsewhere.

Manage the squad during a busy schedule

This weekend’s game against West Brom is the first of seven games in 24 days for the Black Cats, ending with a home game against Preston on New Year’s Day. After that there’s the not so small matter of a Tyne-Wear derby in the FA Cup in the first weekend of January.

While a new head coach may be appointed quickly, a coaching team led by Mike Dodds is set to take charge of back-to-back home games against West Brom and Leeds, with a new boss set to be thrown into a hectic schedule.

It will therefore be important to manage a young squad which remains light in some areas. Against Millwall, Jobe Bellingham was taken out of the starting XI for the first time in the Championship this season, with Mowbray reiterating after the match the midfielder is still only 18.

Trai Hume and Clarke are the two outfield players who have started every league game for the Black Cats this season, while Dan Neil has become hugely important, whether he’s playing as a deep-lying midfielder or in a more advanced role.

Keep hold of key assets

While Sunderland will be looking to strengthen their squad in January, it will be equally important to keep hold of their biggest assets already at the club.

The Black Cats are in a strong position, with Anothony Patterson, Dennis Cirkin, Dan Ballard, Luke O’Nien, Trai Hume, Patrick Roberts and Dan Neil all signing new deals within the last year.

While Sunderland fended off interest in Jack Clarke over the summer, the 23-year-old is also under contract until 2026 and is enjoying his time on Wearside after his big-money move to Tottenham didn’t work out. Clarke’s agent Ian Harte has said a move in January is unlikely, yet Sunderland will want to reward the winger with a longer contract, as they did for the aforementioned players.

Strengthen in areas where the squad is light

While Sunderland’s new boss will have an exciting young team at his disposal, the squad does remain light in some areas.

The club were looking to sign another central midfielder in the final days of the summer transfer window, yet a move didn’t materialise. That has left a lack of options behind Neil and Pierre Ekwah, with Jobe Bellingham occasionally dropping back into a deeper role.

Sunderland were also keen to strengthen their wide options to add more competition and cover for Clarke and Roberts. Abdoullah Ba has predominantly been used in a wide position this campaign, yet there’s still a lack of depth heading into a busy festive fixture schedule.

Decide which players will leave

With new arrivals expected in January, there will have to be outgoings as well, whether on loan or permanently. While he remains a popular figure with supporters and his teammate, Alex Pritchard was expected to leave Wearside over the summer and has made just four league starts this season. The 30-year-old, who has made an impact coming off the bench, is also into the final year of his contract and will, like any player, have a desire for more game time.