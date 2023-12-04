Ian Harte has been speaking about Sunderland winger Jack Clarke and the interest in him.

Jack Clarke's agent, Ian Harte, has opened up about his client's transfer status at Sunderland following bids last summer.

Burnley are believed to have bid several times for Clarke last summer but saw their offers rejected by Sunderland, who are said to be keen to tie Clarke down to a new contract. The 23-year-old's current deal will expire in 2026.

“Jack is happy. He loves it at Sunderland,” Harte told The i. “Obviously there was a club that came in over the summer to try and take him away.

"They put the offer into Sunderland, Sunderland declined and obviously [in that situation] Jack has to stay professional, he has to still go and put performances in and that’s what he’s done and that’s what he’ll continue to do.”

“I’ve always said Jack is happy at Sunderland, he loves it at the club, he gets on with the group of players,” Harte added.

“I’m guessing Sunderland have a valuation, if that valuation is met then I’m sure they’ll be on to me and onto Jack saying ‘thanks for your time but it’s time to move on’ in the nicest way possible.”

The winger scored nine Championship goals and provided 13 assists last season, while he’s already scored 10 times during this campaign.

“Any of the players I look after, I care for them like they’re my kids,” Harte added. “Of course, the difficulty for me is I’m an ex-professional footballer so I’m public and on social media.

"So in the summertime when Jack was getting linked here, there and everywhere a lot of the Sunderland fans were coming at me saying: ‘You greedy agent, this, that and the other’. But that’s not the case.

“Jack is happy there, obviously he’s proved in the goals and assists that he’s done this season that he’s not sulking about it. Being an agent can be a difficult job but I have to say I love doing what I’m doing.”