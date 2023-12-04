Sunderland will face Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light in the third round of the FA Cup.

Sunderland have been drawn against Newcastle in the FA Cup - with ticket details yet to be announced for the third-round fixture.

The match will take place on the weekend of January 5 to January 7, 2024 at the Stadium of Light, after Sunderland’s home game against Preston on New Year’s Day and before the Black Cats’ Championship trip to Ipswich.

With ticketing information set to be released in due course, rules state away teams are allowed up to 15 per cent of all tickets for the stadium they are playing at. The Stadium of Light’s official capacity is 48,707, meaning 15 per cent would equate to 7,306 tickets.

Still, it’s highly unlikely Newcastle will receive 15 per cent of tickets as The Safety Advisory Group (SAG), including representatives of the police, fire and ambulance services, must agree on the proposed away allocation. They can then choose to decrease the figure if there is a risk to health and safety.

After Sunday’s third-round draw, Newcastle must make a request for the amount of away tickets they want within four days. Newcastle will also be given a maximum of 24 seats known as ‘home and visiting directors’ seats and can claim 15 per cent of seats in disabled areas, which must also be separated.