Sunderland will benefit from a six-figure cash boost if they beat Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

Sunderland have drawn local rivals Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup third round draw with ties set to be played across the weekend of 6-7 (Saturday and Sunday) in January.

Winning teams in the third round will receive £105,000. However, unlike the qualifying rounds, losing sides do not get any prize money between the first round and quarter-final.

Here is the FA Cup prize money breakdown in full:

FA Cup prize money - First Round to Final

First round winners (40) - £41,000 per team

Second round winners (20) - £67,000 per team

Third round winners (32) - £105,000 per team

Fourth round winners (16) - £120,000 per team

Fifth round winners (8) - £225,000 per team

Quarter-final winners (4) - £450,000 per team

Semi-final winners (2) - £1,000,000 per team

Semi-final losers (2) - £500,000 per team

FA Cup final winner (1) - £2,000,000 per team