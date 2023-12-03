Sunderland draw Newcastle United in FA Cup third round and could pocket six-figure sum if they win
Sunderland will benefit from a six-figure cash boost if they beat Newcastle United in the FA Cup.
Sunderland have drawn local rivals Newcastle United at the Stadium of Light in the FA Cup third round draw with ties set to be played across the weekend of 6-7 (Saturday and Sunday) in January.
The draw for the third round was made on Sunday afternoon with Sunderland set to face Newcastle United at the Stadiu of Light in January.
Winning teams in the third round will receive £105,000. However, unlike the qualifying rounds, losing sides do not get any prize money between the first round and quarter-final.
Here is the FA Cup prize money breakdown in full:
FA Cup prize money - First Round to Final
First round winners (40) - £41,000 per team
Second round winners (20) - £67,000 per team
Third round winners (32) - £105,000 per team
Fourth round winners (16) - £120,000 per team
Fifth round winners (8) - £225,000 per team
Quarter-final winners (4) - £450,000 per team
Semi-final winners (2) - £1,000,000 per team
Semi-final losers (2) - £500,000 per team
FA Cup final winner (1) - £2,000,000 per team
FA Cup final runners-up (1) - £1,000,000 per team