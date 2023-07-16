Sunderland won their first friendly match of their US tour with a 3-1 win over San Antonio FC - as 21 players featured for Tony Mowbray’s side.

The Black Cats opened the scoring in the 15th minute after a neat finish from Chris Rigg, but were pegged back 10 minutes later when San Antonio defender PC scored a long-range free-kick.

An own goal from Carter Manley allowed Sunderland to retake the lead on the stroke of half-time, before Mowbray made 10 outfield changes at the interval.

Substitute Jewison Bennette then added a third for the visitors in stoppage-time.

Here are some of the main takeaways from the match:

Chris Rigg’s potential

After making three senior appearances for Sunderland in the FA Cup last season, 16-year-old Rigg is gaining more experience with the first team squad.

The highly-rated midfielder had attracted interest from several clubs, including North East rivals Newcastle, before signing a two-year scholarship deal at the Academy of Light last month.

Rigg was deployed in a No 10 position in the first half against San Antonio and latched onto Abdoullah Ba’s chipped pass to open the scoring.

The midfielder, who has previously operated in a slightly deeper role at youth level, could have scored more too, after making similar runs into the opposition’s penalty area.

Injured players not quite ready

Sunderland have taken a 26-man squad to the US, while several members of the first-team squad haven’t travelled due to injuries.

Out of the group who have flown overseas, academy goalkeeper Matthew Young, Dennis Cirkin, Jenson Seelt, Zak Johnson and Alex Pritchard were the five players who didn’t feature against San Antonio.

Cirkin and Seelt have both been sidelined with ankle injuries and didn’t feature in friendly matches against Gateshead and South Shields earlier this month.

Mowbray was able to hand a first Sunderland appearance to new signing Nectarios Triantis in the second half, when the visitors switched from a 4-2-3-1 formation to a 3-4-3 system.

Business as usual despite transfer interest

While Sunderland are still looking to strengthen their squad this summer, some of their players have attracted interest from elsewhere.

Burnley have seen multiple bids rejected for Jack Clarke, while Blackburn have been tracking centre-back Danny Batth.

Both players have travelled with the Sunderland squad to the US and featured in the second half, with Batth available again following a minor injury which kept him out of the friendlies against South Shields and Gateshead.

Winger Isaac Lihadji has also been linked with a move away from Wearside but came on in the second half and looked bright in flashes on the right.

Pierre Ekwah shows his qualities

After a strong end to the last campaign, Mowbray has challenged Pierre Ekwah to kick on as the midfielder prepares for his first full season at Sunderland.

The 21-year-old looks like he has all the attributes to remain a regular starter for the Black Cats, and impressed in the second half here.

Ekwah’s range of passing ability to drive forward with the ball make him an exciting prospect.

Sunderland first half XI: Patterson, Gooch, Ballard, O’Nien, Huggins, Neil, Jobe, Roberts, Rigg, Ba, Hemir.

Sunderland second half XI: Patterson, Hume, Batth, Triantis, Anderson, Matete, Ekwah, Taylor, Lihadji, Clarke, Bennette.