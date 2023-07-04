Sunderland chief reacts as major Chris Rigg boost is confirmed

Sunderland have confirmed that Chris Rigg is one of nine players to sign a two-year scholarship to extend their stay st the club.

Rigg, who made his debut aged 15 in the FA Cup earlier this year, had extensive interest from the Premier League and his decision to stay is seen in the game as a major coup for the Black Cats.

Rigg and his team mates have made a major impression in their age group and Academy Manager Robin Nicholls said the club were excited about their future.

“Although they have a long way to go, we are excited by the potential that the group have displayed both collectively and individually over several seasons now," he said.

"They have regularly been one of the most exciting Academy teams to watch and several have been recognised through selection for youth international squads. We are delighted to secure them as scholars with the Club and look forward to seeing how they develop over the next few seasons.”

The full list of scholars is as follows: Aaron Chung, Ben Kindon, Ben Metcalf, Chris Rigg, Daniel Parker, Jack Whittaker, Jaydon Jones, Matthew Young and Trey Samuel-Ogunsuyi.

