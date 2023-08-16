Pierre Ekwah believes Sunderland’s performances have been better than their results suggest following back-to-back Championship defeats.

The Black Cats have been beaten 2-1 by both Ipswich and Preston at the start of the new campaign, dampening some of the pre-season optimism following a sixth-place finish last term.

Attentions have now turned to Saturday’s home game against Rotherham, with another large crowd expected at the Stadium of Light.

“It’s been good, the mentality is always good,” Ekwah told Sunderland’s website when asked about preparations for the match.

“We are all good and just preparing for Saturday’s game at the stadium. Great things are going on in training so it’s good.

“The results, obviously at one point we are going to get the three points, but the results haven’t really been matching our performances as a team.

“I think we are definitely coming close to it and are definitely going to get the three points at one point.

“As soon as we do we are just going to find that form and just keep going I’m sure.”

Ekwah also realises there is a long way to go at the start of his first full season at Sunderland, after joining the club from West Ham in January.

“I don’t think we need to over-criticise ourselves,” he added. “The Championship is a long, long, long, long season so obviously I think we just need to be focused on the moment.

“Losing two games at the start of the season, it’s not crazy or a big crisis, I just think we need to keep focusing on ourselves and our team work and keep pushing hard every day in training.”

Rotherham have one point after their first two league games this season, after squandering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Blackburn last time out.

“Rotherham bring really an aggressivity,” replied Ekwah when asked about The Millers. “They are really like physical, they are a good team.

“It’s going to be a fight game as well. It’s going to be a technical game for us because we are going to have to move the ball and break through to try and score.